The Flaming Lips stage rock concert in bubbles

Rock band The Flaming Lips has staged unique concerts by placing the audience inside "space" bubbles to keep everyone safe from Covid-19.

Frontman Wayne Coyne told the BBC "it's absurd... but we're the only band in the world that would probably embrace this."

Before the pandemic, Coyne would often roll over the crowd in a Zorb ball - now the crowd are in them too.

Each capsule can accommodate up to three people, who are given signs to hold up if they need a bathroom break or fresh air pumped in to cool down.

