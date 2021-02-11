The Royal College of Physicians is urging people not to share and 'copycat' "dangerous" videos claiming steam inhalation can prevent Covid-19.

The BBC has found that alternative coronavirus treatments are being sent on chat apps like WhatsApp, as well as being widely available on social media, to target South Asian communities.

BBC reporter Sima Kotecha has tracked the origins of one of these false videos to the state of Gujarat in India.

Producers: Sima Kotecha and Patrick Clahane

Executive Producer: Ravin Sampat

