Skating on ice...Dutch-style

Freezing temperatures have made canals, rivers and lakes ideal for outdoor skating, a popular activity which has drawn crowds in the Netherlands.

The Dutch are currently under a nationwide lockdown. People are allowed to leave their homes to exercise as long as they stay 1.5m away from people they don't live with.

Across Europe, skaters have been urged to stay off the ice as it begins to thaw in milder temperatures.

