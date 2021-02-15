Boris Johnson spoke of his cautious optimism over the progress of the current vaccination programme as first dose vaccinations for the next priority group - people aged 60-69 and those with underlying conditions aged 18 and over begin.

The PM promised everyone in the first nine priority groups will receive their first dose by 9 April.

Johnson commended the success of the country's vaccination programme but called for progress to be cautious in what he wants to be the last lockdown.