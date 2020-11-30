Nato chief says no easy options in Afghanistan

Nato's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says all options remain on the table in Afghanistan after Nato defence ministers made no decision on whether or when to pull out of Afghanistan.

He said: "There are no easy options in Afghanistan and we face many different dilemmas."

Staying beyond May risked more attacks on Nato troops but leaving meant risking Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for international terrorists.

"This is difficult. That's the reason why at this stage we believe it is not the right time to make a final decision on whether we leave or stay," he added

Mr Stoltenberg was speaking to Lyse Doucet on BBC World News.