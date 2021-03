Crowds ran alongside the Popemobile trying to get a glimpse of Pope Francis as he entered the Franso Hariri stadium in Irbil.

The Pope has been on a three day tour of Iraq, the first papal visit to the country, to highlight the plight of Iraqi Christians.

Earlier on Sunday he prayed at a bombed out church in Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State group.

