Ghislaine Maxwell 'is losing her hair' in prison

The brother of the British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, has said the conditions of her detention in a US federal prison are "ridiculous".

Ms Maxwell is due to go on trial in July, accused of helping the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, to groom young girls. She denies the charges against her.

Ian Maxwell's comments come as she seeks bail for a third time.

Gloria Allred, the lawyer representing 20 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein said a judge previously ruled Guislaine Maxwell a flight risk, adding that any "new requests for bail should not be granted".