BBC World News at 30: It’s a very proud day

Thirty years ago, the BBC launched its first international television channel.

Originally called World Service Television, the channel is now known as BBC World News and reaches 112 million people a week.

Jamie Angus, controller of BBC News output and commissioning told BBC World News that globally television audiences were rising because there was a real thirst for quality, impartial and trusted news and that the institution of television remained really strong.

“I think that at moments of the greatest crisis people turn to us and we see that from the audience figures,” he said.