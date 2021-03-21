A music festival is taking place in the Netherlands, despite the rest of the country being under a lockdown.

The two-day experiment aims to see if there's a safe way to allow large-scale social gatherings to restart, without increasing the spread of the virus.

The BBC's Anna Holligan went to the festival in Biddinghuizen near Amsterdam.

