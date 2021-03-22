The ex-fighters seeking peace in the Philippines

In the southern Philippines a peace deal between separatist fighters and the Philippine government recently passed its second anniversary. After decades of conflict, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front is now transitioning to politics, working to establish a fledgling regional parliament in return for the decommissioning of firearms. The Bangsamoro people, meaning nation of the Moro, are hoping that the deal can lead to economic development for one of the poorest parts of the Philippines. But with other factions still at war with state forces, can the peace hold? Our Philippines correspondent Howard Johnson, visited the region to take a closer look.

Video journalist: Virma Simonette

