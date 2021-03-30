Countries are currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as a national rather than international issue, Dr David Nabarro, a special envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization told BBC World News.

While a country looking after their own people's interest is fine and it is what politicians are elected to do, you cannot deal with a global threat effectively through individual countries working alone, he said.

Global pandemics are so serious that we have to put the future of the world first rather than looking after our own nations, Dr Nabarro said.

More than 20 world leaders called for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for pandemics in the future on Tuesday.