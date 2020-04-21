BBC News

Drone footage shows fire at historic factory in St Petersburg

Two firefighters have died and one is seriously hurt after a massive blaze at an historic factory in St Petersburg.

The fire started at about 12:30 local time (09:30 GMT) on Monday, and quickly spread to all six floors of the Nevskaya Manufaktura building.

Strong winds hampered efforts to put out the flames, with a huge plume of black smoke visible across the city.

The building dates back to 1841, when it was used to manufacture fabric, and is an iconic landmark in St Petersburg.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
World