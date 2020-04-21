Two firefighters have died and one is seriously hurt after a massive blaze at an historic factory in St Petersburg.

The fire started at about 12:30 local time (09:30 GMT) on Monday, and quickly spread to all six floors of the Nevskaya Manufaktura building.

Strong winds hampered efforts to put out the flames, with a huge plume of black smoke visible across the city.

The building dates back to 1841, when it was used to manufacture fabric, and is an iconic landmark in St Petersburg.