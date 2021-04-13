Covid: Younger Brazilians fall ill as cases explode

Concern is growing in Brazil about the rising number of young people who are critically ill in hospital with Covid-19.

Research suggests more than half of patients being treated in intensive care last month were under 40.

The BBC's Mark Lowen visited Latin America's largest cemetery, a makeshift hospital and a vaccine hub to find out why the handling of the pandemic in Brazil has become a public health disaster.

