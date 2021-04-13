Daunte Wright's mother 'He was my life'

The mother of Daunte Wright speaks out about her son for the first time.

Speaking at a vigil held at the intersection where her son was shot and killed, Katie Wright said, "My heart is literally broken into a thousand pieces."

Friends and family attended the vigil where candles and flowers were laid in memory of Daunte Wright. His death has sparked violent protests and clashes with police.

Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as 'an accidental discharge'.