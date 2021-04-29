It is three weeks since La Soufriere volcano erupted on the Caribbean island of St Vincent.

Around 15 per cent of the island’s population remain in temporary accommodation and at least a third of the country’s agriculture has been wiped out.

The government estimates the island might lose as much as half of its GDP this year, on top of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC correspondent Will Grant accompanied a teacher back to her school in the restricted "red zone" to survey the damage.

Video : Olivia Lace-Evans

Drone videography : Junior Lee