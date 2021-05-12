A lack of power and funding has limited the World Health Organization’s (WHO) capacity to deal with pandemics, the co-chair of a panel looking at the response to the coronavirus pandemic has said.

Helen Clark, from the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, told BBC World News that the WHO was caught in the middle of a political maelstrom which was why the panel recommended measures that would increase its independence.

The panel, established by the WHO, conducted an independent review into the organisation and global governments response to the Covid-19 pandemic.