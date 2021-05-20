The family of a young woman from London, murdered in Pakistan, has appealed for justice in an interview with the BBC. Twenty-five-year-old Mayra Zulfiqar was shot in Lahore earlier this month. Police are investigating allegations she was being threatened by two men whose marriage proposals she had rejected. No arrests have yet been made.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.