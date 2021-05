Australian YouTuber Anitha Kannan posted videos about her social anxiety online.

Ian Chalmers, in the UK, saw the videos and felt so moved by them that he decided to send her a video response.

They began chatting over the phone and their relationship blossomed from there.

The couple spoke to the BBC Asian Network about the unusual way they met.

Produced by Baldeep Chahal, BBC Asian Network

Video edited by Suneil Asar, BBC Asian Network