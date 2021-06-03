It’s ten years since mass protests in Syria turned into a violent conflict that has torn the country apart, leaving a trail of death, destruction and displacement.

The BBC's Caroline Hawley has been following the lives of two children and their families, forced to flee to neighbouring Jordan and who have come to symbolise for her the suffering inflicted by the conflict.

