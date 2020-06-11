A statue in Toronto has been toppled of a man who helped create a school system which forcibly assimilated indigenous people.

Egerton Ryerson was an architect of Canada's residential schools, which abducted more than 150,000 indigenous children, who were often not allowed to speak their language. Many were mistreated and abused.

At Ryerson University, protesters gathered to remember the 215 indigenous children found in a mass grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.