Statue toppled over indigenous children found in mass grave

A statue has been toppled at Ryerson University in Toronto at a protest over the recent discovery of a mass grave of indigenous children at a school.

Egerton Ryerson is deemed one of the architects of Canada's controversial residential school system.

His statue had already been vandalised earlier in the week after the suspected remains of 215 children were found.

