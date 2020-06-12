Why Covid has made it harder for young women to get jobs

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit labour markets around the world, affecting under-30s the most.

More than 600 million people aged 15-24 are estimated to be out of work. Young women have been most affected, according to the International Labour Organization.

The BBC's gender and identity reporter, Megha Mohan, has been speaking with jobless women in Lebanon, Kenya and the UK.

Produced and directed by: Olivia Le Poidevin

Additional production: Kash Jones

Executive producers: Claire Williams, Verity Wilde