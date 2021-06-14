The secretary general of Nato has warned cyber-attacks could result in a military response from its allies.

Jens Stoltenberg told BBC Newsnight an attack in cyberspace "can be as damaging and as dangerous" as an armed attack and is "as serious as any other attack on a Nato ally".

The Nato chief said Article 5 of the organisation's treaty states that an attack on one of its allies is an attack on them all.

Members of the alliance - which comprises 30 European and North American countries - could respond to cyber attacks by air, sea or land, Stoltenberg said.