Iconic anchor Katty Kay had her last day at the BBC on Thursday, marking nearly 30 years of service at the broadcaster

She tweeted: Big day for me today. I first reported for the BBC in Zimbabwe in 1990. Today I’m saying good bye. @BBCWorld has been a fantastic place to call home, which is why it took me so long to leave!

The presenter spent the last five years alongside Christian Fraser on the programme Beyond 100 Days

It started off as a temporary set up, examining Donald Trump's first 100 days in office back in 2016. But as the stories coming out of America's political landscape began to develop in unprecedented ways, it became a BBC World staple.