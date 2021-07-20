Jeff Bezos and crew launch into space on New Shepard
Billionaire Jeff Bezos has launched into space, in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship, New Shepard.
He was accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, the 82-year-old space race pioneer Wally Funk, and an 18-year-old student.
New Shepard, built by Bezos' company Blue Origin, is designed to serve the burgeoning market for space tourism.
The passengers include the oldest person to go into space - Ms Funk - and the youngest, student Oliver Daemen.