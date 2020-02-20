Halima Aden, the world’s first hijab-wearing supermodel, meets US fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in a BBC 100 Women exclusive to talk about why she quit the industry, and how to tackle racism and discrimination in fashion.

See the full programme here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000ych6

