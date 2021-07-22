The refugee athlete who lost his mum to Covid

Abdullah Sediqi escaped gang violence in Afghanistan and fled to Belgium where he continued his taekwondo training in a refugee camp.

The 24-year-old is now competing at the Tokyo Games as part of the Olympic Refugee Team.

He is also mourning his mother who he lost to Covid last year.

He joins 29 displaced athletes from around the world who will be competing under the Olympic flag and anthem.

Produced and animated by Elaine Jung

Visual effects design by Jilla Dastmalchi

Camerawork by Maarten Lernout