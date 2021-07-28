'Women must have the choice to wear what they want'

British-Jamaican gymnast Danusia Francis believes gymnasts should have a choice when it comes to their competitive outfits.

Francis, who is representing Jamaica at Tokyo 2020, has been inspired by the German athletes who wore full-body suits at the Olympic qualifiers.

Speaking to the BBC's Claudia Redmond, she said women should be able to decide what they wear.

"I think whether it's for culture reasons, or periods, whatever it might be, women have to be able to have that choice."

