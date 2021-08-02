Karim al-Jian was inspired to study medicine, after learning about a doctor who was killed helping civilians in Syria.

Dr Abbas Khan travelled to Aleppo in 2012 to provide care to civilians, but was murdered by the regime.

Nearly a decade after his death, Karim al-Jian posted a tribute to the man who inspired his medical career on Twitter, which was spotted by Abbas' sister, Sara.

Sara and her brother Shah said they were "incredibly touched", after meeting up with Karim following the response on social media.