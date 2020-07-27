Tokyo 2020: 'You can take our flag but not our love for Russia'
Russia is banned from Toyko 2020 because of past doping violations but more than 300 athletes are competing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee – and they’re winning a string of medals.
That's upset some rival athletes, who’ve openly speculated that the Russians are still cheating or complain their very presence at the games leaves a bad taste.
But, in Russia itself, many feel their athletes have been punished – unable to use their national flag or anthem – and Russian officials have hit back at the criticism, calling it "the whining of losers".