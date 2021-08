An Afghan refugee fleeing to the UK gave birth to a baby girl at 30,000 feet while on an evacuation flight destined for Birmingham.

Soman Noori, 26, was on a flight from Dubai to Birmingham, having previously left Kabul, when she went into labour, Turkish Airlines said.

With no doctor on board, members of the cabin crew delivered the baby girl, named Havva, or Eve in English.

The airline said both mother and child are healthy.