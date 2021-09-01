Beheshta Arghand, an anchor for Afghan network Tolo News, made headlines when she interviewed the Taliban just days after they took control of Afghanistan.

Two weeks later, she has fled the country amid concerns for her life.

Arghand speaks to the BBC's Christian Fraser about the fears she has for her country's future.

