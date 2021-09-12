Whistleblower Pieter Snyders says he spied and bribed people to help cigarette giant British American Tobacco (BAT) sabotage its rivals.

Snyders worked for private security firm Forensic Security Services (FSS) in South Africa, and says his job was to damage BAT’s competition.

Thousands of documents obtained by BBC Panorama show how FSS paid almost 200 informants to secretly gather information on BAT’s rivals.

BAT says it was helping combat trade in black market cigarettes, adding that it wasn’t unlawful to pay sources to gather information about criminal behaviour.

