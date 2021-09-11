America stops to remember 9/11

Commemorations have taken place on the 20th anniversary of the 11 September attacks.

A minute's silence was held at the exact time each hijacked plane crashed.

George W Bush, who was the US president at the time, gave a speech in Pennsylvania, where one of the planes crashed into a field after passengers overpowered the hijackers.

