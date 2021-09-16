John Bolton: Submarine pact is a big step forward

The special security pact announced between UK, US and Australia has been welcomed by John Bolton, the former US National Security Adviser and Ambassador to the United Nations.

He said, "Australia, the UK and the US are reacting to China. They didn't put it that way, but there aren't many other threats in the Indo-Pacific that we have to worry about."

Mr Bolton also told Yalda Hakim on BBC World News that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a "catastrophic mistake."