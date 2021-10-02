The people of La Palma have been describing their struggles following a volcanic eruption which caused devastation on the Spanish island.

Molten rock has flowed down into the ocean, destroying hundreds of properties and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Residents share what it has been like, living with the aftermath.

