Around 51,000 children in Iran have lost at least one parent to Covid, according to Iranian officials.

Four-year-old Eliza is one of them. Her father died two months after her fourth birthday, leaving her mother to care for her alone.

BBC Persian's Rana Rahimpour spoke to Eliza and her mother Afrooz about how they are coming to terms with the loss.

Read more: The Covid orphans of Iran