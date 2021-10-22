Spanish scientists are working through the night to collect lava samples from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma.

The team from the Geological and Mining Institute will look at the viscosity of the semi-molten material.

The volcano continues to produce lava, ash and smoke four weeks after it erupted on the Canary Island, destroying buildings and leaving thousands of residents homeless.

