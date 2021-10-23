The walls of three-year-old Sachu's house collapsed when it was hit by heavy rain and flooding in Kerala this week.

Sachu was buried in mud - his family couldn't save him.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan meets the communities that have been torn apart by the floods in the southern India state.

