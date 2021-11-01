A 24-year-old indigenous climate activist from the Brazilian Amazon has said global leaders have "closed their eyes" to climate change.

Txai Surui says her father told her to listen to the stars, moon, animals and trees.

"The Earth is speaking: she tells us we have no more time," she says.

She pleaded with leaders to put indigenous people at the centre of the decisions made as they are in "the front line of the climate emergency", adding her friend had been murdered for protecting the forest.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.