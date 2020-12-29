Sir David Attenborough has told delegates at COP26 that they are powerful enough to save the planet, if they work together.

In an impassioned speech to world leaders, the naturalist and COP26 people's advocate brought together video of the natural world with voices of young people.

He said they needed to focus on one number - the number of parts per million of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

More on climate summit:

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.