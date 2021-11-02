An Israeli minister, who could not attend the COP26 summit on Monday because it was not wheelchair accessible, has told the BBC she hopes her experience will mean changes for future conferences.

On Monday Karine Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, was left waiting outside the venue in Glasgow for two hours, before being forced to return to her hotel in Edinburgh.

Provisions were made so that she could attend the conference on Tuesday. Speaking to the BBC, she said "we need to implement" what is being talked about, when it comes to accessibility.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4's Today programme earlier, UK Environment Secretary, George Eustice, said the government had apologised.