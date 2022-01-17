The 52-year search for my missing sister

On 12 January 1970, a British child disappeared from Fairy Meadow beach in NSW, Australia. Cheryl Grimmer was three years old. She was never seen again and the mystery has never been solved.

To mark the anniversary of this unique case, the BBC is launching an eight-part podcast series - called Fairy Meadow - presented by BBC correspondent Jon Kay.

Correspondent: Jon Kay

Filmed and edited by: Andy Alcroft

Music: Liz Purnell

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android