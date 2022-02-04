With China and Russia working more closely together, both diplomatically and with military exercises, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said it is imperative Nato members "stand together".

China's President, Xi Jinping, has given his support to Russia's security and foreign policy aims, at a time when many in the West fear that President Putin is planning to invade Ukraine. China also gave its backing to the Russian demand that NATO halt its expansion. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western powers of using the Nato defence alliance to undermine Russia.