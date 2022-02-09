The fast fashion graveyard in a desert

The second-hand clothing trade is a well-established business in Chile.

Traders import unwanted garments – mainly from Europe and the US - to resell locally and to other Latin American nations.

But more than half of the 60,000 tonnes of clothes imported each year ends up in illegal desert landfills, with dire consequences for the environment and the local community.

