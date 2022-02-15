Watch Novak Djokovic describe how his time in a detention centre in Australia left him feeling "powerless" - and how the reaction from his tennis colleagues "really hurt" him.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam winner reflected on his time in Covid-19 detention before the Australian Open last month.

The Serbian tennis star did not compete in the tournament and was deported from Australia after the government cancelled his visa in a row over his vaccine status.