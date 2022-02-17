France's Mali withdrawal: How the fight stands against Sahel jihadists
France has announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its forces and their allies from Mali after nearly 10 years fighting against Islamists militants in the country.
The news comes as international military exercises are taking place in Ivory Coast to help regional forces take on jihadist groups.
The BBC’s senior Africa correspondent Anne Soy considers the impact the decision will have on the fight against insurgents in the Sahel region.