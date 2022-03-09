Ros Atkins on... food price rises and the Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine has already caused a surge in some food prices globally, with wheat prices up 40% this month.

Both Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest agricultural producers and Ukraine is often called "the breadbasket of Europe".

With Ukraine's southern ports closed by fighting and Russia's exports affected by sanctions, there are concerns that poorer countries will be hit hard by further pressure on food prices - which the UN says were already at a 10 year high in 2021.

The BBC's Ros Atkins explains why global food price rises appear inevitable as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.