Ukrainian dancers shelter in Polish opera house

Opera houses and theatres across Europe have offered to help fleeing or stranded ballet dancers affected by the war in Ukraine.

In Warsaw, the Polish National Ballet has offered shelter to about 30 Ukrainian dancers in its opera house and given them the opportunity to join the company class.

The BBC visited one of their rehearsals.

Filmed and edited by Maarten Willems Produced by Kate Vandy

