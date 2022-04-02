Russian forces are reported to be gradually giving up positions close to the capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces have now regained control of Hostomel Airport, which has been subject to fighting since the start of the conflict.

Among the debris left from battle is the wreckage of the worlds biggest cargo plane, which was once a sight of great pride in Ukraine.

The BBC's Jeremy Bowen has arrived at the airport, and looks at the damage it has taken.

